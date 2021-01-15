BITTERSWEET: Lovebirds to marry in bedside ceremony

Brandon Sanewski and his wife-to-be Erin Broderick will tie the knot at a bedside wedding ceremony in the Ipswich Hospital Palliative Care Unit.

AN Ipswich man who has entered end of life care is preparing to marry the love of his life after a three-day rush to organise a wedding.

Unlike most couples, Brandon Sanewski and Erin Broderick will not be saying their vows in a picturesque venue, surrounded by loved ones.

They will become husband and wife in a bedside ceremony in the Ipswich Hospital Palliative Care Unit on Thursday afternoon.

Battling a genetic disease that recently turned terminal when his body rejected his donor lungs, Brandon made the devastating choice to stop treatment and begin palliative care.

Brandon, Erin, and his friends and family do not know how long Brandon has left.

The community has rallied to help Brandon and Erin tie the knot, with businesses working to supply flowers, hair and makeup and a wedding dress at short notice.

"I messaged the girls from Briella Beautiful Hair and Nails to ask if they could do hair and makeup," Erin's best friend Holly Bell said.

"I messaged them at 10pm last night and they're here now. In the space of 12 hours, they've really gone out of their way to do a really great job and it looks amazing."

The flowers were also a rush to organise but Stevensons Florist agree to get on-board to help make the wedding happen.

"I know it's not a big thing that you need to necessarily have done (to get married) but it's their wedding day - you want her to feel good and him to be happy," Holly said.

In the six years to follow the pair meeting, Holly has seen their love for one another grow.

The couple, who became engaged on New Year's Eve 2015, had been dating just a few months before they knew they wanted to spend their lives together.

"It was like love at first sight for him, he knew he wanted to marry her," Holly said.

"For both of them, it was love at first sight. Once they started talking, they never stopped."

Brandon and Erin scheduled a wedding for October last year but, due to restrictions, were forced to reschedule.

Then Brandon fell sick.

Because of COVID restrictions, the pair are only able to have two guests present.

"Brandon's mum and Erin's aunty will watch from the balcony - and that's it, no other family can attend, due to the restrictions," Erin said.

"(Erin and Brandon) are just happy they can do it, they're relieved they can actually get married."

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.