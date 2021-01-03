Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Coronavirus: Here's what to do while you’re bored in isolation
Trend setting

Bizarre way people documented 2020

by Stephanie Bedo
3rd Jan 2021 2:23 PM

Some people look back at their year in photos, others journal and for many, 2020 was a year they'd rather just put behind them.

But there's people all over the world who didn't just document every day - they knitted it, in the form of the day's weather.

Yep, there was a thread colour for the weather every day of the year. Now that's commitment.

And you can see all their glorious creations wrapped up in one big, colourful Twitter thread.

Everyone took to social media on January 1 to share their final result.

Some were so long they couldn't fit in the photo.

Please enjoy this selection of pictures and marvel at the people who can take comfort from 2020, literally.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Originally published as Bizarre way people documented 2020

editors picks hobbies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It’s a boy! Meet the South Burnett’s first baby born in 2021

        Premium Content It’s a boy! Meet the South Burnett’s first baby born in 2021

        Community Tegan Hatley and Matthew Silburn welcome the South Burnett’s first baby of 2021.

        Kingaroy’s 99+ ATAR students share their secrets to success

        Premium Content Kingaroy’s 99+ ATAR students share their secrets to success

        Education Kingaroy State High School highest ATAR scorers share their secrets to a near...

        FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: Burnett teen crimes exposed in 2020

        Premium Content FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: Burnett teen crimes exposed in 2020

        Crime Here’s a list of some of the young offenders who found themselves before South...

        Man flown to hospital after Mundubbera rollover

        Premium Content Man flown to hospital after Mundubbera rollover

        News A man has been flown to hospital after he lost control and rolled his vehicle near...