Black Friday deals for home styling

Chances are you have been spending more time at home than usual this year and found the need for a few changes.

With so many lifestyle product bargains on offer in these Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, property stylist and interior design specialist Deb Lindner, the Mink Home founder and director, says it is the perfect opportunity to think about creating the living space you want.

"Beautiful interiors instantly inspire us and definitely lift our mood, so by surrounding ourselves with lovely furniture, artwork and homewares we can easily transform our daily lives.

"We often talk about upgrading our home but don't always get around to it. Black Friday is the ideal opportunity to make it happen and enjoy the result. Imagine the difference waking up to a fresh, inspiring space every day makes to your mood and outlook for the day."

Mink Home director Deb Lindner specialises in property styling and also offers interior design services. Picture: Shae Style Photography

Lindner says the first thing to do is prioritise.

"Before spending, think carefully about what will make the biggest impact on your everyday life at home.

"Secondly, set a budget. Decide how much you can afford to spend and stick to it. And thirdly, don't forget to measure your spaces carefully before purchasing."

And when it comes to creating a beautiful home, it doesn't mean blowing the bank. "Creating a beautiful space doesn't need to be expensive. Often it's the small things in a home that give us an uplift and brighten our environment," says Lindner.

"Layering in some fresh, new accessories - luxurious scented candles and soaps, coloured vessels, fresh scatter cushions or even a stack of coffee-table books in the right spot can really transform how your room feels.

"If you are in a position to splurge, it might be an opportunity to upgrade your living room seating; the Black Friday sales are the perfect opportunity to find your dream sofa."

Lindner says move away from greys and blacks in favour of brightness, colour and more warmth. "We are seeing the return of softness in our room. Fresh, white interiors are always extremely popular as they really lift our mood but now we are also seeing rich colours both in furniture and accessories - rattan, natural timbers, organic linen, and softer, more handcrafted pieces, curves are everywhere."

Research by comparison website Finder revealed more than one in four Australians expect to shop these Black Friday sales, with one in

eight planning to spend more than $500 during the sales season.

"If you plan on shopping the sales, compare discounts between different retailers," says Finder personal finance expert Kate Browne.

"You might be able to find the same item for a cheaper price by shopping around

"Write yourself a list of all the things you need and make sure to stick to it."

HOME DEALS TO GET YOU STARTED

KAS

Australian homewares and bedding retailer KAS is offering 40 per cent off across its site (excludes new arrivals) and free shipping until November 30. kasaustralia.com.au

KAS Lila Quilt Cover Set From $113.95. Picture: Supplied

BIG W

Online now and in store from November 27-30, up to 50 per cent off hundreds of big brand items. bigw.com.au

OIL GARDEN

Byron Bay's Oil Garden is taking 40 per cent off its entire range, including essential oils, until November 30. oilgarden.com.au

EMMA

European bed-in-a-box giant Emma has 25 per cent off until November 30, so you can get a new mattress for less than $450. emma-sleep.com.au

Save $150 on European bed-in-a-box giant Emma mattresses. Picture: Supplied

MYER

Home decor is 30 per cent off, including cushions, throws, selected home fragrance and artificial plants. myer.com.au

FREEDOM

Offering 20-50 per cent off selected sofas, furniture, rugs, mattresses and more until November 30. freedom.com.au

Freedom Arkoi Floor Rug 200x300cm light grey Now: $559.30 Was: $799. Picture: Supplied

INCY INTERIORS

Premium furniture company for children and babies has 30-50 per cent off everything (excluding Sketch & Etch) until November 30. incyinteriors.com.au

DOMO

Australian premium furniture retailer DOMO has 20 per cent off all stock across seven showrooms in NSW, Queensland, SA and Victoria and online for one day only on November 27. domo.com.au

BREWART

The makers of the world's first fully automated personal brewing system, BrewArt, is offering 20 per cent off from November 27 for its BeerDroid and BrewFlo machines. brewart.com/au/

IN ESSENCE

Save 30 per cent and free shipping for all In Essence aromatherapy diffusers and oils, including Australian owned and designed 360 Diffuser Whisper, from November 27-30. Price now $139.97, down from $199.95. inessence.com.au

In Essence 360 Diffuser Whisper. Was: $199.95 Now: $139.97. Picture: Supplied

POTTERY BARN

Full range of furniture, outdoor, rugs, bed linen and Christmas decorations is 25 per cent off, with extra deals to be had. potterybarn.com.au

BOODY

Score 20 per cent off entire range of Australian sustainable clothing brand Boody, including the Goodnight Summer Sleep Set, from November 27-30. Price now $55.20, down from $69. Visit boody.com.au

Boody Goodnight Summer Sleep Set Was: $69 Now: $55.20. Picture: Supplied

KIKKI. K

All Kikki-K stock will be 30 per cent off, including the Leather Essentials Gift Pack Blush November 29. Price now $56, down from $79.99. More deals at kikki-k.com

SNAPFISH

Get 50 per cent off most canvas prints plus free delivery until November 27, using code BLACK50. snapfish.com.au

Snapfish set of 3 30x30cm Split Canvas. Starting at $159.95. Picture: Supplied

GEAR SUPPLY

Offering 20 per cent off a wide range of global leading brands in outdoor goods. gearsupply.com.au

SAINT BELFORD

Putting wellness and self-care first is the philosophy behind Saint Belford's stationery offerings. Save 15 per cent on full-priced items or 20 per cent on bundles. Spend $199 or more in one transaction and save an extra 20 per cent on all products, except bundles. saintbelford.com.au

Save 20 per cent off Saint Belford’s stationary on bundles. Picture: Supplied

DYSON

Dyson is offering a range of exclusive purchase offers across select technologies, including gift with purchase offers when you buy a Supersonic hair dryer or an Airwarp styler. dyson.com.au

LEATHERMAN

Leatherman has 20 per cent off a range of high-end multi-tools, knives, pocket tools, tread links and accessories. leatherman.com.au

