'I won't let MS stop me painting' Janet Skinner.
News

Blackbutt artist presents new railway exhibition

Madeline Grace
14th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
BLACKBUTT artist Janet Skinner has just announced her latest exhibition.

Ms Skinner said she would describe herself as a “mad” artist and author.

“Without voice, and enduring undiagnosed MS, I embarked on a journey which led to my painting 104 railway scenes of Queensland and NSW,” Ms Skinner said.

“Starting with Geebung station, in the early morning, 2nd February, 1992, with easel at hand, with pigeon droppings falling on my head, blazing sun etc. my journey began.

“A picture paints a thousand words.

“But there is more to my story.”

Ms Skinner’s new exhibition will open on Sunday, February 23.

The exhibition will be open for one year.

It is full of railway paintings and is called The Train Lady – The Final Journey.

Ms Skinner said her exhibition had something for all ages – young and old.

You can find Ms Skinner and her artworks at 32 Coulson St in Blackbutt, next to the Blackbutt Hardware store.

The exhibition includes 104 paintings spread over three rooms.

Ms Skinner will also have framed prints and cards at the exhibition, which will be for sale.

She has also written a book called Romance of the Rail.

Ms Skinner has described the book as history in art and word.

Look out as well for the short film on Ms Skinner’s journey – as shown at a cinema in Brisbane.

Ms Skinner said she had big plans following her one-year-long railway exhibition.

Following the exhibition, I am looking to donate the collection of original, Queensland, railway paintings (60 in total), to a museum or regional gallery,” she said.

“I am now calling for expressions of interest for the collection.”

