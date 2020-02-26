Blackbutt author celebrates signing double book deal

NEW DEAL: Blackbutt author David Daniel with his book Tarkine the Tasmanian tiger that will be published by Forty Degrees South who are located in Tasmania. Photo: Laura Blackmore

NEW DEAL: Blackbutt author David Daniel with his book Tarkine the Tasmanian tiger that will be published by Forty Degrees South who are located in Tasmania. Photo: Laura Blackmore

THE signing of a double book deal has given a South Burnett artist and author plenty to celebrate.

Blackbutt Art Gallery secretary David Daniel announced Tasmania’s largest publishing house, Forty°South, will take on two of his latest creations this year.

Mr Daniel said he was thrilled to find out his books had been accepted by the well-accomplished publisher.

“I have two books being published with the first being Tarkine the Tasmanian tiger, who is a character environmentally based in his mottos,” Mr Daniel said.

“I also have another novel that is currently with 40°South and they are doing the technical editing,” he said.

Author David Daniel's books on display at the Blackbutt Art Gallery. Photo: Laura Blackmore

“We are going to go down to Tasmania for a period this year and the books will come out under their banner, which is high class stuff because it’s on the same level as National Geograhic.

“It’s been a pretty exciting time for us.”

Inspired by children’s films like Ice Age and Madagascar, Mr Daniel said his books were targeted towards a number of people.

“The children’s books are aimed at kids and also adults with subtle messaging.

“I always try to incorporate those aspects in my books.

“Tarkine definitely portrays more facts behind the story of where the endangered species have disappeared.”

Along with his wife Heather Krebs, the pair have been travelling the world for decades and have both been inspired by their surroundings.

Creative husband and wife duo Heather Krebs and David Daniel with their pieces on display at the Blackbutt Art Gallery. Photo: Laura Blackmore

With a strong passion for the environment, the duo currently live in Blackbutt in a house that is 100 per cent off the grid.

Mr Daniel studied a post graduate degree in ecology and animal science and worked as an advisory officer for Beef Cattle science.

Before taking up residence in the South Burnett, the keen sailors spent time exploring different parts of the world by boat.

With a number of books published under his belt, Mr Daniel said he was in awe of the diverse range of talent in the region.

“Heather does oil paintings and sells a lot of her paintings down as postcards,” Mr Daniel said.

Some of Heather Krebs' oil paintings hanging on the wall at the Blackbutt Art Gallery. Photo: Laura Blackmore

“We know we are in the luxury goods market.

“Not a lot of people are buying as much art as they used to.

“We get a lot of visitors that are caravaners, but they will gobble up our postcards and books.

“We have to be real about where we sit in the market place.

“There is so much talent in the South Burnett, not just in Blackbutt but from a regional point of view,” he said.

“They just seem to come out of the woodwork.

“It’s such a wonderful community to be a part of, especially at the gallery.”