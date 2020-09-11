Blackbutt man caught with 100 grams of dangerous drugs

A man has been charged after police found him in posession of 100 grams of cannabis. (Picture: File)

A BLACKBUTT man who was caught driving under the influence of drugs has been found in possession of 100 grams of cannabis.

Cameron Robert Hewitt pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing dangerous drugs, one charge of possessing drug utensils that had been used and one charge of driving while a drug was present in saliva.

On June 24, police intercepted the 27-year-old’s vehicle before he tested positive to having a relevant drug in his system.

Police then executed a search warrant at Hewitt’s Blackbutt address finding him in possession of 100 grams of cannabis, eight grams of cannabis seeds and a plastic pipe.

His duty lawyer Tom Carr said Hewitt rarely uses cannabis.

“He hasn’t smoked since he was charged, he only smoked for recreational use and he understands this will impact his licence,” Mr Carr said.

“He said he feels a lot healthier since he stopped and won’t use again.

“Mr Hewitt works five days a week, is in a relationship and has two kids.

“My submissions are in the range of a fine.”

For the traffic offence Hewitt was convicted, fined $350 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for the period of one month.

For the drug possession charge, he was convicted and fined $500.

Convictions were recorded on all matters.