Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged after police found him in posession of 100 grams of cannabis. (Picture: File)
A man has been charged after police found him in posession of 100 grams of cannabis. (Picture: File)
Crime

Blackbutt man caught with 100 grams of dangerous drugs

Tristan Evert
11th Sep 2020 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BLACKBUTT man who was caught driving under the influence of drugs has been found in possession of 100 grams of cannabis.

Cameron Robert Hewitt pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing dangerous drugs, one charge of possessing drug utensils that had been used and one charge of driving while a drug was present in saliva.

On June 24, police intercepted the 27-year-old’s vehicle before he tested positive to having a relevant drug in his system.

Police then executed a search warrant at Hewitt’s Blackbutt address finding him in possession of 100 grams of cannabis, eight grams of cannabis seeds and a plastic pipe.

His duty lawyer Tom Carr said Hewitt rarely uses cannabis.

“He hasn’t smoked since he was charged, he only smoked for recreational use and he understands this will impact his licence,” Mr Carr said.

“He said he feels a lot healthier since he stopped and won’t use again.

“Mr Hewitt works five days a week, is in a relationship and has two kids.

“My submissions are in the range of a fine.”

For the traffic offence Hewitt was convicted, fined $350 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for the period of one month.

For the drug possession charge, he was convicted and fined $500.

Convictions were recorded on all matters.

kingaroy magistrates court south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk driver blames COVID-19 for skipping court

        Premium Content Drunk driver blames COVID-19 for skipping court

        Crime A labourer who was caught drink driving twice said he was stuck in NSW and couldn’t get to court.

        Murgon family recognised for 40 years of invaluable service

        Premium Content Murgon family recognised for 40 years of invaluable service

        Business Andy and Harvy Dascombe have been recognised for 40 years of invaluable service to...

        Major $3.5 million Mundubbera-Durong road works to commence

        Premium Content Major $3.5 million Mundubbera-Durong road works to commence

        News A multimillion-dollar upgrade is set to begin next week, with a major road...

        Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Premium Content Premier cries over border decisions as new cases confirmed

        Breaking COVID case update as Annastacia Palaszczuk faces growing border ire