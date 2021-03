A man was transported to hospital after crashing into a tree at Blackbutt. File Photo.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, paramedics were called to the D’Aguilar highway at 3.11am on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

A male patient was transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.