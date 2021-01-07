Blackbutt man to front court after alleged serious assault

The Blackbutt man will face court after allegedly attacking a 29-year-old man, who is known to him. FIle Photo.

The Blackbutt man will face court after allegedly attacking a 29-year-old man, who is known to him. FIle Photo.

A Blackbutt man will front court next week charged with the alleged “unprovoked” attack of a 29-year-old man.

Acting officer-in-charge Jessie Wellen said the alleged attacker, a 35-year-old man, was charged with grievous bodily harm after striking the complainant, who was known to him, at 1am on New Year’s Day.

The complainant was subsequently taken to Kingaroy Hospital with “significant facial injuries”.

The man was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and will appear before Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 11.

He will face a further two charges for possessing cannabis and drug utensils located by Blackbutt police during a search warrant.