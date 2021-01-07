Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Blackbutt man will face court after allegedly attacking a 29-year-old man, who is known to him. FIle Photo.
The Blackbutt man will face court after allegedly attacking a 29-year-old man, who is known to him. FIle Photo.
Crime

Blackbutt man to front court after alleged serious assault

Holly Cormack
7th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Blackbutt man will front court next week charged with the alleged “unprovoked” attack of a 29-year-old man.

Acting officer-in-charge Jessie Wellen said the alleged attacker, a 35-year-old man, was charged with grievous bodily harm after striking the complainant, who was known to him, at 1am on New Year’s Day.

The complainant was subsequently taken to Kingaroy Hospital with “significant facial injuries”.

The man was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and will appear before Kingaroy Magistrates Court on January 11.

He will face a further two charges for possessing cannabis and drug utensils located by Blackbutt police during a search warrant.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man struck by excavator airlifted to hospital

        Premium Content Man struck by excavator airlifted to hospital

        Breaking A South Burnett man has been airlifted to hospital following a freak excavator accident at his private property.

        Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Premium Content Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Politics Political perks: Gifts received by Federal MPs

        Man awaits sentence behind bars for DV breach, drug charges

        Premium Content Man awaits sentence behind bars for DV breach, drug charges

        Crime A Gayndah man will front court after a breached DVO uncovered dangerous drugs at...

        Alleged high-range drunk driver busted an hour into 2021

        Premium Content Alleged high-range drunk driver busted an hour into 2021

        Crime A Gayndah man was allegedly caught driving more than three and a half times the...