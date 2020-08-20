Blackbutt musicians top Australian country music charts

BLACKBUTT country music duo Alan and Trace have topped the Australian Country Top 40 Charts this week with their single The Greatest Show on Earth.

Written and recorded in Blackbutt, The Greatest Show on Earth is the pair’s third single in three years to hit number one on the charts.

Alan Percy said it means a lot to be recognised for all their hard work.

“It’s a buzz that people like our music and the fact that radio stations around the world play our music is really overwhelming,” Mr Percy said.



“Tracey did her happy dance when we found out the news, she was so excited.

“I recorded all of the instruments in the track so it’s great to get recognised for all the hard work we put in.”

Alan and Trace are a country music duo from the Gold Coast who came together at the Toyota Country Music Festival in Tamworth in 2017, who now reside in Blackbutt.

They have spent their lives playing gigs and the last few years touring in their home on wheels/recording studio.

In 2018 the duo travelled to Nashville where they won the traditional/classic, duo/group of the year at the Josie Music Awards.

Tracey Davis said the inspiration for the song came from the book Love, Sweat and Tears.

“Back in 2017 I went into Big W looking for a book to read and I saw this book on the shelf and I was just drawn to it,” Mrs Davis said.

“I took it home and read it from front to back and it was an inspiring story about Zelie Bullen and her life in the circus.

“After reading the book I thought it would be beautiful to have a photo with an elephant and I found out Zelie didn’t live far from where I was living at the time.

“We did the photo shoot with the elephant and then I told Alan he had to write a song about our experience and about our dream coming true, being the star of the greatest show on earth, being our life.”

The Greatest Show on Earth is available on Spotify, iTunes and through the Alan and Trace website.