Blackbutt singer ‘shocked’ by win at Tamworth Festival

COUNTRY STAR: Carol Chaney is a much loved country music singer and entertainer who resides at Blackbutt. Picture: David Chaney

ONE of the South Burnett's very own singers and entertainers has taken out an award at the annual Tamworth Country Music Festival.

Blackbutt resident Carol Chaney, formerly performing under Carol Rogers, won an accolade for the National Top 10 Traditional Country Music CCMA 2020 Album for her album, A Million Stars.

Mrs Chaney said she initially moved to Blackbutt five years ago with her husband, David, to be closer to her two sisters living in the region.

She started singing with the Blackbutt Singers Society, which sparked up her long-term love affair of music.

Although it was a shock at first, she said she was thrilled with her result at the country music festival.

"I hadn't seen singing for a while," Mrs Chaney said.

"I started going to festivals and approached a studio to record a couple of songs last year.

"The team at Lindsay Butler Studios said I should do a whole album and produce a CD.

"So that's what I did and released A Million Stars last September.

"I actually didn't know I was receiving the award until the ceremony," she said.

Carol Chaney with her award at the Tamworth Country Music Festival. Picture: David Chaney

The Blackbutt singer said she had collaborated on the album with Shaza Leigh, Lindsay Butler and Peggy Gilchrist from Lindsay Butler Studios.

She said she drew inspiration from her previous life experiences and current place of residence in the South Burnett.

"Shaza wrote three of the songs on the album," Mrs Chaney said.

"The song, A Million Stars at Blackbutt, was based around the town and a lot of people in the area have told me how much they can relate to the lyrics.

"Another piece is called Praise the Lord, which is about growing up with parents who divorced.

"And the third one is more of an upbeat, tempo track," she said.

Over the years, Mrs Chaney has performed at hotels and clubs in Brisbane and throughout Queensland.

She said her focus now was to promote the album and plan out her next moves on stage.

"I have a couple more shows here at Tamworth.

"Once I get home I will start to plan my upcoming tour at venues around Queensland, including hopefully some places in the South Burnett.

"I am also considering putting out another album this year, but only time will tell," she said.