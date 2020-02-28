Blackbutt-Yarraman returns to South Burnett rugby league

LEAGUE RISES: The Blackbutt-Yarraman Junior Rugby League Club will be joining the South Burnett competition in 2020.

IT HAS been seven years since Blackbutt fielded a rugby league team in the South Burnett competition with players having to travel as far as Nanango to play rugby league.

Thanks to a hardworking team and an abundance of community support, the Blackbutt-Yarraman Junior Rugby League Club will be joining the South Burnett competition in 2020.

Blackbutt-Yarraman president Linda Little said they couldn't believe how much the community had jumped on board.

"It has been awesome how much the community has rallied around the idea of joining the two communities to form a rugby league club," Little said.

"The list of sponsors that have put their hand up to support us is just incredible.

"The Blackbutt-Benarkin Lions Club have volunteered to run a canteen out of their trailer at home games which will be split between the two communities."

The club currently have U6, U8, U10 and U11 teams, have all insurance paid and are awaiting approval from Queensland Rugby League and the South Burnett Rugby League.

The club will seek a number of grants, according to Little, who said they had a long term plan set out.

"We will need grants to upgrade the club change rooms and kitchen because, at this stage, we don't have a fully functioning kitchen," Little said.

"We will operate as Blackbutt-Yarraman incorporated and this will give us a year to upgrade the club and change back to Blackbutt-Kilcoy.

"It's been a long time since we've had a rugby league side so there is a lot of excitement around the community."

The Blackbutt-Yarraman Rugby League Club are still looking for players in all age groups.

For more information email blackbuttkilcoyrl@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.