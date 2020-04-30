Menu
Groups gathered at Burleigh Hill and Point Danger.
Health

‘Blatant disrespect’: Groups seen allegedly flaunting rules

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
30th Apr 2020 1:47 PM
A GROUP of early morning revellers have allegedly been caught out flaunting social distancing rules at a popular Gold Coast picnic spot.

A resident at Burleigh Hill claims that a group of around 8-15 people have gathered every morning at around 6.30am.

"It is same people who gather every morning at this time and fist, handshake and hug each other.

"There's between 8 and 15 of them that turn up for this.

"If this continues I will take things into my own hands, I don't care if I get arrested but for the better of the safety of innocent others I will take action in the coming days unless this is sorted out by the police. Every day they do this with blatant respect for anyone else, sort it out or I will!"

The group of young people pictured on Burleigh Hill.
Shots of large groups of young women picnicking at Point Danger overlooking the surf while drinking sparkling wine were also allegedly taken Wednesday afternoon.

"A group of girls got together for a beach party and group photo completely ignoring the social distancing rules we should all be adhering to," an annoyed passer-by said.

"This was not a chance meeting as they had drinks, food and were set for a get-together for the afternoon."

A group pose for a photo at Point Danger.
Under current health directives, an individual may only leave home:

• For essential purposes.

• With people who normally live with you.

• With one person who does not live with you.

• Or with more than one person if you need assistance from more than one carer.

Directives will change on Saturday when Queenslanders are allowed to leave their homes for recreational activities within 50 km of where they live.

The restrictions to the sizes of the groups remain in place.

It is understood the Burleigh gathering has been reported to the police.

The photos follow an incident at a Gold Coast Bowls club on Tuesday where a group of about 25 bowlers were warned by police that they were breaking government health directives.

Originally published as 'Blatant disrespect': Groups seen allegedly flaunting rules on Coast

