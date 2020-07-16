Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are hoping a man can help them with their investigations after three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk were stolen.
Police are hoping a man can help them with their investigations after three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk were stolen.
News

Chocolate-loving thief makes off with Cadbury Caramilk bars

Crystal Jones
16th Jul 2020 11:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hoping a man can help them with their investigations after three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk were stolen.

At 8.23am Wednesday a man was witnessed allegedly taking three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk chocolate from a shop on Woongarra St, Bundaberg Central.

Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify the person pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Police are investigating the matter and request that if anyone has any information in relation to the matter to contact police on 131 444 and quote QP2001462455.

Community Newsletter SignUp
crime theft
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUDGET: What your rate bill will look like this year

        premium_icon BUDGET: What your rate bill will look like this year

        Council News Despite a freeze in general rates, some residents can expect to be paying more than ever before.

        NAMED: All 59 people facing Nanango Court today

        premium_icon NAMED: All 59 people facing Nanango Court today

        News EVERY week a number of people face Nanango Magistrates Court. Here is the full list...

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Young mum blames pregnancy for Christmas fight with sister

        premium_icon Young mum blames pregnancy for Christmas fight with sister

        Crime The 25-year-old woman said she knows she’s pregnant with a girl if she argues with...