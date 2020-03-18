Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UK Company Which Produces 10 Minute Blood Test For Covid 19
UK Company Which Produces 10 Minute Blood Test For Covid 19
Health

Blood types more at risk of infection

by Phoebe Loomes
18th Mar 2020 10:23 AM

A new study out of China has suggested people with a certain blood type may be more susceptible to the coronavirus.

People who have blood type A are more vulnerable to infection from the coronavirus, according to the report from the South China Morning Post. Conversely, people with blood type O have shown signs of being more resistant.

The preliminary study out of Wuhan University was published on March 11 on Medrxiv.org, and was conducted on 2000 patients who contracted the coronavirus in Wuhan and Shenzhen in China.

coronaviruspromo

The researchers found type A patients presented a higher rate of infection, and tended to show more severe symptoms.

Preliminary research has suggested patients with Type A blood are more susceptible to coronavirus infection and its symptoms.
Preliminary research has suggested patients with Type A blood are more susceptible to coronavirus infection and its symptoms.

 

The research is in its preliminary stages and more work is needed, however the group reportedly urged governments and medical facilities to start taking people's blood types into account when treating patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

"People of blood group A might need particularly strengthened personal protection to reduce the chance of infection," the researchers, from Wang Xinghuan with the Centre for Evidence-Based and Translational Medicine at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University wrote.

"SARS-CoV-2-infected patients with blood group A might need to receive more vigilant surveillance and aggressive treatment."

The study said their research suggested people with blood type O may have a "significantly lower risk" of infection than other blood types.

According to the study, of 206 patients who had been killed by the virus in Wuhan, 85 had type A blood, which is 63 per cent more than those with type O blood.

The team observed the blood type pattern across genders and different age groups.

More Stories

Show More
blood type coronavirus editors picks health infection risk

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What you need to know about coronavirus in the Burnett

        premium_icon What you need to know about coronavirus in the Burnett

        Health As the South Burnett braces for the impact of coronavirus across the region, these are the key things you need to know now.

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Health More than 450 cases confirmed across Australia

        Motorcyclist dies after Wattlecamp crash

        premium_icon Motorcyclist dies after Wattlecamp crash

        News Emergency services were called to the scene just before 4pm.

        Information released about Wattle Camp fatality

        premium_icon Information released about Wattle Camp fatality

        News Forensic Crash Unit launch investigation into fatal crash.