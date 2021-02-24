Bloodied and trapped: Crash victim’s pleas to talk to family

A former meth addict who caused a horror crash on the D’Aguilar Highway has been given a jail term.

A traffic crash victim trapped inside his car was pleading to talk to family, a court has heard.

The horror crash happened when meth addict diesel fitter Jaymee Leigh Walker, 31, lost control of the car he was driving along the D'Aguilar Highway at Wamuran on February 29, 2020.

Caboolture Magistrates Court heard Walker's car smashed into the victim's car so hard it tore a wheel from one of the cars.

The victim, left bloodied and seriously injured, had to be cut from his car.

"I realised I was still alive… then I realised I was trapped," a victim impact statement recounted.

The court heard the driver, who suffered injuries including a broken wrist and foot and injured shoulder, was asking witnesses who had come to his aid to help him call his family.

The court heard the victim was still having treatment for the injuries and had to undergo multiple surgeries for his injuries including one procedure to insert pins in his left arm.

"My foot and wrist will never be the same," the victim said.

Magistrate Peter Hasted heard Walker, who had taken his attention away from the road, had also suffered broken bones as a result of the crash and had showed concern for the other driver.

"Your actions on that night have caused catastrophic consequences," Magistrate Hasted said

Walker, who appeared in court from custody, pleaded guilty five charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possessing drug utensils and fraud to the value of $1450.

He was given a head sentence for the dangerous operation offence of 15 months jail, immediately suspended for 18 months. He was also disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to repay $1450 for the fraud offence.

