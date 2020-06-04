Menu
The German brand has taken a gamble on the styling of its new sporty coupe, which is sure to divide fans and critics.
Motoring

BMW reveals shock new look for popular model

by Dom Tripolone
4th Jun 2020 3:23 PM

BMW has taken a big gamble on the styling of its new coupe.

The 4 Series is based on the standout 3 Series sedan, which came in second in News Corp's 2019 Car of the Year awards, and signalled a return to BMW's driver's-car ethos.

The new BMW 4 Series coupe features a big vertical grille.
But the big talking point is the new polarising front styling dominated by the large vertical grille.

Domagoj Dukec, head of BMW design, said the 4 Series was the brand's most modern form yet and the front styling created a distinctive new look.

"The front end makes a very clear statement on the road. The striking, vertical kidney grille and iconic twin headlights create a bold and confident identity," said Dukec.

The 4 Series coupe is based on the 3 Series sedan.
Once you move past the front, the 4 Series takes on the classic sporting coupe proportions with a sloping roofline and muscular rear end.

BMW Australia plans to bring in three variants: 420i, 430i and M440i from October this year.

The 4 Series will launch in Australia this October.
The 420i and 430i are powered by four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines making 135kW/300Nm and 190kW/400Nm. Both are paired to an eight-speed auto driving the rear wheels.

The range-topping 440i scores a six-cylinder turbo (285kW/500Nm) and all-wheel drive.

A new digital instrument display is paired with 10-inch infotainment screen.
A range of engineering upgrades has sharpened the 4 Series' handling, which was already a high-point of its 3 Series donor.

BMW has packed the 4 Series with a range of new tech including an upgraded 12.3-inch digital instrument display matched to a 10.25-inch central screen.

The 4 Series promises to be an excellent driving machine.
The German brand has also included Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard after previously requiring owners to pay a subscription.

Passengers will benefit from its increased width and wheelbase, which will make for a more spacious cabin.

BMW will reveal local pricing closer to the car' launch date.

