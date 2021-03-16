Boat smashed to pieces in fierce Double Island tide

A boat was smashed to pieces by waves in just one night near Double island Point on the weeknd. Photos : Clayton's Towing

A boat was smashed to pieces by waves in just one night near Double island Point on the weeknd. Photos : Clayton's Towing

A boat was reportedly smashed to pieces in one night when it ran aground south of Double Island Point over the weekend.

The boat named "Nering" had started taking on water on Friday after mechanical issues and was deliberately beached as the safest option to the crew, according to social media users who responded to a Clayton's Towing Facebook post about the wreck.

A boat was smashed to pieces by waves in just one night near Double island Point on the weekend. Photos: Clayton's Towing

10 jobs you can apply for in the Gympie region right now

The next day, the boat - a Tripcony built vessel- was smashed into pieces that scattered the beach,.

Witnesses said they had seen it being pounded by waves.

Before picture of “Neling” – that was smashed to pieces by waves in just one night near Double Island Point on the weekend. Photos: Clayton's Towing

It is believed members of the pubic helped with the beach clean-up.

CLICK HERE: Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards