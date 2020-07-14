Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A suspicious device filled with firearm ammunition has been found on a footpath near a hospital.
A suspicious device filled with firearm ammunition has been found on a footpath near a hospital.
Crime

Bomb squad called to suspicious device near hospital

by Elise Williams
14th Jul 2020 6:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious device found on a footpath between a train station and a hospital in the state's southeast around lunchtime today.

Highly trained officers from the Explosive Ordnance Response Team (EORT) were called to a walkway between the Caboolture Hospital and Caboolture Railway Station around 12.30pm to reports an improvised explosive device was located.

The device had contents including firearm ammunition, police have confirmed.

The EORT team remained on scene for several hours before they were able to secure the device and render the area safe.

Police are investigating, however currently have no persons of interest in relation to this matter.

If you have information, contact Policelink on 131444.

Originally published as Bomb squad called to suspicious device near hospital

bomb threat crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire crews rush to car blaze on Bunya Hwy

        premium_icon Fire crews rush to car blaze on Bunya Hwy

        News Crews are on scene at a vehicle and grass inferno along the Bunya Hwy.

        Flipped cars, RBTs: What traffic police dealt with last week

        premium_icon Flipped cars, RBTs: What traffic police dealt with last week

        Crime Flipped cars, unlicensed and drunk drivers are just a few of the challenges police...

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Celebrating 30 years of community and police working as one

        premium_icon Celebrating 30 years of community and police working as one

        News A Kingaroy community group has become one of the longest running police liaison...