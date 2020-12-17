BOMBARDMENT: Burnett man phones victim from jail 47 times

The imprisoned man faced court once again after dialling the victim 47 times from Maryborough Correctional Centre. File Photo.

The imprisoned man faced court once again after dialling the victim 47 times from Maryborough Correctional Centre. File Photo.

DESPITE being locked up in Maryborough Correctional Centre, a South Burnett man managed to breach a domestic violence order made against him on numerous occasions, dialling his victim 47 times over a 10 day period.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Murgon Magistrates Court via video link, charged with 11 breaches of a domestic violence order.

The man had been a respondent against a DVO made against him in July 2020 at Murgon Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair read out the lengthy list of charges to the defendant, which occurred between October 7 and October 17 this year.

“There’s nothing to suggest these calls were anything sinister or nefarious,” police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said.

“Currently there’s 47 calls. Not all were answered.”

Defence lawyer Alan Korobacz told the court the defendant had been attempting to discuss private family issues with the aggrieved during the 10 day influx of phone calls.

Magistrate Sinclair acknowledged the breaches were non threatening, however they still contravened the order.



The defendant was sentenced to a short period of imprisonment, which was suspended immediately for a period of 12 months.

For each offence he received one month, to be served concurrently.

Convictions were recorded.