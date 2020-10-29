Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AFL 2020: Essendon Bombers part way with head of football Dan Richardson
AFL 2020: Essendon Bombers part way with head of football Dan Richardson
AFL

Bombers sack head of football days before trade period

by Michael Warner
29th Oct 2020 9:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Essendon has axed head of football Dan Richardson after three years in the job

Richardson is the first victim in a sweeping review implemented by new president Paul Brasher.

The former TLA player agent joined Essendon after a stint as football boss at Richmond.

He was one of several Tigers figures poached by the Bombers, which also included new senior coach Ben Rutten and senior assistant Blake Caracella.

The Bombers, who have not won a final since 2004, endured another disastrous onfield season and it continued off it with three star players - Joe Daniher, Orazio Fantasia, Adam Saad - all walking out on the club.

 

MORE TO COME

 

Originally published as Bombers sack head of football days before trade period

More Stories

Show More
afl aussie rules bombers dan richardson essendon sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man hospitalised after crash into Burnett floodwaters

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after crash into Burnett floodwaters

        News A MAN was transported to hospital following a single-vehicle crash into floodwaters at Taabinga.

        Murgon Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Murgon Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Murgon Magistrates Court

        Kingaroy teen flees scene after causing three vehicle crash

        Premium Content Kingaroy teen flees scene after causing three vehicle crash

        Crime A 17-year-old Kingaroy teen was caught by police after causing a multi-vehicle...

        Political rivals lay out their home violence fight

        Premium Content Political rivals lay out their home violence fight

        Politics What one independent MP says should be top priority