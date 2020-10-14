Bombshell claim in Molan court stoush

EXCLUSIVE

The Daily Mail has hit back ferociously at Erin Molan's defamation lawsuit, raking through several years of rugby league podcasts in a bid to prove in court that the sports presenter is racist.

Among the comments the media outlet has plucked from 2GB's Continuous Call Team archive and quoted in its defence are Molan saying "You like raw feesh?", "Pick up your chopsticks" and "I wuv you wery long time".

The 61-page bombshell truth defence references the Nine star's co-hosts, alleging the Continuous Call Team frequently spouted "racist content" on the show by mocking Pacific Islander and Maori names and emulating Chinese, Indian and other accents.

Molan's lawyer told NCA NewsWire in a statement: "Ms Molan has commenced proceedings in the Federal Court of Australia for defamatory allegations made about her by the Daily Mail.

"Those allegations, now repeated by the Daily Mail in its defence, are denied. It would be inappropriate to comment further as the matter is before the court."

Molan alleges in her statement of claim that the Daily Mail painted her as a racist and an "arrogant white woman of privilege" in a story about her saying "hooka looka mooka hooka fooka" on air in June.

She has said repeatedly she was not mocking Polynesian names and it was a reference to a past Continuous Call Team story about Chris and Ray Warren.

The Daily Mail's defence, filed on Monday, contains transcripts of 24 conversations on Continuous Call Team dating back to March 2017 involving Molan and past and present co-hosts Ray Hadley, Bob Fulton, Darryl Brohman and others.

Among the excerpts is the April 1, 2017, broadcast in which Hadley says, "And now, why don't we have a conversation with Darryl doing his Chinese and Erin doing her Chinese?"

"Herro, I wery goo lookin," Molan said, according to the defence.

"Just do one for me, 'I love you long time', just do that for me," Hadley said.

"I wuv you wery long tiyme, wery handsome man, ohhh, you like to walk with me in a cercle," Ms Molan said.

In another excerpt in the defence on March 17, 2018, Hadley tells a story about women in Japan giving birth.

"You like raw feesh," Molan said. "Sorry, was that racist?"

"Yeah … it wasn't good," Fulton said.

"Was it really? No it wasn't, 'cause they do," Molan said.

According to the defence, Molan sometimes participated in the conversations and at other times laughed along, stayed silent, or asked "in a humorous fashion" whether what had been said was racist.

In another excerpt from August 24, 2019, Brohman declares he is going to release a Chinese cookbook.

"Gonna put a big nappy on so I look like a sumo and say, 'Come and get it! Big Marn's Chinese Cookbook!'," he said, according to the defence.

"Herro! That's gonna be the name of the book," Brohman said later.

"I just don't know if this is OK now in this day and age," Molan said.

"Oh, who cares," Fulton said.

Later in the conversation, the defence quotes Molan as saying "Now we're all talking like ohhh … you no … bad boy … you naughty … dwop your pen … pick up your chopstick" in an accent.

"Can I just throw something in here? Do we like working here? I don't think we're gonna have a big chance of being here next year," Fulton said.

"I know we like to toe the line but this might be like a whole heel over the line," Molan said.

"No, no, we're right," Mark Levy said.

The defence also includes a transcript from March 18, 2017, in which Brohman put on several accents, including Irish, American, Chinese, Japanese, and Indian, and Molan said: "Someone will write in now and say we're being racist. I think it's hilarious."

The defence also includes transcripts of Brohman recounting the story about Chris and Ray Warren that Molan said she was referencing with her original comment.

"It was last year at a Manly game and they had a reserve that I hadn't seen before, but he had a name with about 30 letters in it, and I had trouble pronouncing it, and I said to Chris, 'Mate, how do you pronounce this bloke's name?'" Brohman said on April 5, 2020.

"He said, 'Well, Dad thought his name was Chooka-lucka-loo-loo, but I said no, no, no, Dad, I think it's Chooka-lucka-loo-loo-loo-loo.'"

Audio of the conversations remain publicly available online.

In the defence, the Daily Mail claims these conversations prove Molan is racist, or that in an alternative defence of contextual truth she engaged in racist behaviour and conduct likely to offend people on the basis of their race or ethnicity.

The outlet has also filed a defence of honest opinion.

Molan also accused the Daily Mail of falsely stating she refused to apologise when she had in fact apologised on air.

In the defence, the media outlet said it was not "a true apology" and she had "simply stated that if people 'in the current climate' had been offended or hurt by her that she was sorry".

The court documents reveal Molan's solicitors asked the Daily Mail for an apology on August 26.

She claims the media outlet generated a wave of further abuse in which she was labelled a "racist bitch" by former NRL player John Hopoate.

Each side of the hostile brawl has hired a top-tier barrister, with Molan represented by Sandy Dawson SC and the Daily Mail by Bruce McClintock SC.

The matter is due for a first court hearing on Friday.

