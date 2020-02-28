Unidentified skeletal remains found in floodwaters

Skeletal remains have been uncovered in St George.

News understands Queensland Police are working with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services swift water crews to extract the bones.

It is understood local police are awaiting Scenes of Crime to arrive to assess the bones. They could then be sent on to an anthropologist.

At this stage the bones are believed to be of an animal and no persons are known to be missing.

MORE TO COME