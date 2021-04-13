Bong and scales in plain sight during police search

Mikkayla Jean Hausheer, 26, pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes etc for use in Gladstone Magistrates Court before Bevan Manthey on Monday.

A woman who was caught with a bong and scales after police executed a search warrant on her home appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Hausheer's case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On March 18, 2021, around 10.45pm, police executed a search warrant on Hausheer's home on Tudman Street, Gladstone in relation to an incident.

Police immediately observed a bong and scales in the lounge room in plain view.

After police investigated the incident, they questioned Hausheer in relation to the items located.

Hausheer said the bong was hers and she smoked cannabis with it.

She further stated the scales were also hers and she used them to weigh her cannabis when she bought it.

She was issued a notice to appear.

Hausheer was fined $100, the utensil forfeited to the Crown for destruction and a conviction was recorded.

