Booie man spits on cop, goes on shovel smashing rampage

A Booie man will front court after two police officers were assaulted last week. File Photo.

After allegedly smashing the windows of a South Burnett home and threatening residents with a shovel, a Booie man is alleged to have attacked two arresting officers.



At 8am on February 17, police were called to a Kingaroy Barkers Creek Road address where a 20-year-old man is alleged to have smashed windows at the property and threatened homeowners with a shovel.

According to senior sergeant Dave Tierney, officers located the man a short distance from the address and he behaved in an aggressive and threatening manner towards police.

When arrested the man struggled violently with police and as he was placed in the vehicle, he allegedly spat at police before striking one officer in the face and the other on the arm.

Police will also allege a search of the man‘s clothing located a small quantity of cannabis.



He will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 8, 2021, charged with three serious assaults, threatening violence, wilful damage, possessing a dangerous drug, possessing drug utensils and obstructing police.

Officers are awaiting the results of disease test orders.

