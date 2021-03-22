Booie teen busted driving more than twice legal limit
Police have busted a Booie man on a midnight drive while allegedly more than double the alcohol limit, heading down a Kingaroy street with no headlights on.
At 11.35pm on Thursday (March 18), police intercepted a Mazda sedan travelling down Markwell street without headlights on.
The driver, a 19-year-old Booie man, allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test (0.124%).
He will appear before Kingaroy Magistrates Court on April 12th for allegedly driving while over the middle alcohol limit.
His drivers licence was suspended immediately.