DRINK DRIVE: Police busted a Booie teenager on a midnight drive while allegedly double the alcohol limit. File Photo.
Crime

Booie teen busted driving more than twice legal limit

Holly Cormack
22nd Mar 2021 9:00 AM
Police have busted a Booie man on a midnight drive while allegedly more than double the alcohol limit, heading down a Kingaroy street with no headlights on.

At 11.35pm on Thursday (March 18), police intercepted a Mazda sedan travelling down Markwell street without headlights on.

The driver, a 19-year-old Booie man, allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test (0.124%).

He will appear before Kingaroy Magistrates Court on April 12th for allegedly driving while over the middle alcohol limit.

His drivers licence was suspended immediately.

kingaroy police south burnett crime 2021
South Burnett

