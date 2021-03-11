Boost for popular Bundy event to help rebuild tourism industry

Known for celebrating Bundaberg turtles, the Milbi Festival will receive funding through the Palaszczuk Government’s Queensland Destination Events Program.

One of Bundaberg’s biggest tourism events will receive a helping hand from the Queensland Government.

Drawing crowds in from around the state and showcasing one of the region’s most popular tourism attractions, the Queensland Government has announced it will invest in the Milbi Festival.

Bundaberg’s Milbi Festival, which will run from October 29 to 31, will receive $10,000 from the $484,000 statewide investment.

State Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith said the annual tradition is known for celebrating the region’s turtles.

“This cultural, environmental, art and storytelling event explores the traditional connection between turtles and Bundaberg region,” Mr Smith said.

“The Palaszczuk Government understands events like the Milbi Festival are an important driver for our local tourism industry by encouraging visitors to stay, explore and spend in the Bundaberg region.”

Nine regions and 23 destination events across the state will receive a share of the $484,000 investment which is part of the Palaszczuk Government’s Queensland Destination Events Program (QDEP).

“We know the global COVID-19 pandemic has hit Queensland’s tourism industry hard,” Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said.

“This round of the Queensland Destination Events Program is another important step in helping local communities to recover and supporting Queensland tourism to rebuild better.

“Whether it’s the Milbi Festival in Bundaberg or the Crocodile Trophy mountain bike race in the Far North, events are the perfect excuse to pack a bag and enjoy a unique Queensland visitor experience.”

Since 2015 the QDEP initiative has delivered almost $13 million and supported more than 410 Queensland events.

“With an investment across nine regions in this round there’s a festival, show or sporting event to entertain, fascinate or challenge Queenslanders and visitors for every month from May to November,” Minister Hinchliffe said.

“We’re keen to help kickstart new events and help existing festivals to grow to reach their full visitor potential.

“More than ever events are crucial to supporting Queensland tourism to recover from the global pandemic and rebuild better for the future.”

