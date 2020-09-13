Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Northern Rivers man is facing several drug-related charges. The court has heard of difficulties the Queensland border bubble had posed. Picture: iStock
A Northern Rivers man is facing several drug-related charges. The court has heard of difficulties the Queensland border bubble had posed. Picture: iStock
Crime

Border bubble makes life difficult for drug supply defendant

Liana Turner
13th Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Queensland border closure has made it difficult for a defendant and his lawyer to access information pertinent to his case, a court has heard.

Bruce Faber, 56, from Mullumbimby, was not required to appear when the case against him was mentioned before Mullumbimby Local Court on Thursday.

Defence solicitor Zoe Hunter lodged not guilty pleas on his behalf to two charges each of cannabis possession and supply.

But Ms Hunter told the court there would be discussions between the defence and prosecution.

"We can anticipate that at least one of the supply and one of the possession (charges) will be a plea of guilty," Ms Hunter said.

Ms Hunter said it had been difficult to access certain files that would be relevant to those representations.

"There are issues accessing CCTV," she said.

"The officer-in-charge is now in the bubble and it's presenting significant difficulties."

Under current restrictions, anyone who leaves the "border bubble" within NSW would need to quarantine for two weeks on entering Queensland, without a rare exemption.

That bubble ends at the south of the Tweed Shire.

Police will allege Mr Faber possessed cannabis leaf on May 5 and 8 in Mullumbimby and he's also facing one drug supply charge relating to each occasion.

Magistrate Karen Stafford ordered a brief of evidence to be served upon the defence.

She adjourned the case to November 5.

More Stories

border bubble coronavirusnorthernrivers covid-19 restrictions drug allegations editors picks mullumbimby local court northern rivers crime queensland border bubble
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ratepayers unique protest song against water price hike

        Premium Content Ratepayers unique protest song against water price hike

        Council News A passionate South Burnett rate payer has taken her protest to the next level, writing and recording a 4 minute song.

        Saints overpower Swans in final round clash

        Premium Content Saints overpower Swans in final round clash

        AFL SOUTH Burnett put on a strong display against the Dalby Swans in the last round...

        Kingaroy man caught carrying meth, knife on main street

        Premium Content Kingaroy man caught carrying meth, knife on main street

        Crime A Kingaroy man was observed by police acting strangely on Haly Street before a...

        Elderly Burnett couple denied life changing grant via text

        Premium Content Elderly Burnett couple denied life changing grant via text

        Politics Despite being eligible for a life changing government grant, this Burnett couple...