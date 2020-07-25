Born and bred Kingaroy runner to attempt first marathon

James Maxwell will attempt his first marathon at the Wondai Running Festival tomorrow. (Picture: File)

RAIN, hail or shine, a Kingaroy runner is set to attempt his first full marathon at the Wondai Running Festival tomorrow.

James Maxwell is a regular at the Wondai Parkrun and is no stranger to the marathon course, set out on the Wondai to Memerambi rail trail.

Maxwell said his lead-up hasn't been ideal, however he is feeling good.

"When the event announced it was moving forward about eight weeks ago, I really had to dial up my training to get in shape for the marathon," Maxwell said.

"I have been trying to run about 50 kilometres each week and have done a couple of 28 kilometre runs.

"In the early stages of my training I had a little injury scare with some tight muscles in the legs, however I took it easy after that and feel pretty good heading into tomorrow."

The 29 year-old born and bred Kingaroy local took out the Dash for Cash at the 2019 event and also competed in the 10 kilometre race.

Maxwell said he is looking to tick off a long-term goal by completing the marathon.

"I'm certainly capable of going the distance and I am looking to get it done in about four hours," Maxwell said.

"I have always been into running, I completed a half marathon in Murgon last year, so this is just the next step.

"My grandma has run multiple marathons and some ultra-marathons so running is in the genes."

The Ken Mills Automotive Marathon gets underway at 6.30am in Wondai.