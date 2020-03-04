Menu
Scott Peter Kelly, now 29, was intoxicated at The Post Office Bar when he knocked a stranger unconscious.
Crime

Boxer dodges jail time after nightclub knockout

Felicity Ripper
4th Mar 2020 12:31 PM
A BOXER who knocked a stranger unconscious at an Ocean St nightclub has avoided jail time.

Maroochydore District Court on Monday heard that Scott Peter Kelly, 29, was intoxicated inside Maroochydore's The Post Office Bar on June 3, 2018 when he pushed into people on the dance floor.

Crown prosecutor Stripe Drinovac said a 24-year-old man approached Kelly and waved his hands at waist level in a bid to calm him down.

"The defendant then punched the complainant to the left side of his face with a closed fist," Mr Drinovac said.

"He was knocked, momentarily, unconscious."

X-rays of the victim's skull confirmed that he sustained a fractured nose and deviated septum.

On Monday, Kelly was convicted on his own guilty plea of assault occasioning bodily harm in public while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Mr Drinovac said Kelly had a "poor" criminal history with two previous district court entries.

He submitted an 18-month prison sentence, to serve six months, was appropriate as well as 80 hours of community service.

Defence barrister Robert Glenday said Kelly worked full-time as a plasterer, was training for a state boxing title, and was a father to a two-year-old.

He said Kelly struggled with longstanding substance abuse after he began using drugs at 16 and methamphetamine at 20.

A psychologist's report was tendered to the court, which described violence being normalised to Kelly from a young age.

Mr Glenday submitted 18 months' imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years was an appropriate sentence.

Judge Gary Long said a term of actual imprisonment might get the message across "that he needs to keep his fists to himself".

He adjourned the matter so he could consider the appropriate sentence.

Kelly was yesterday sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment, suspended for five years.

He was also ordered to complete 240 hours' community service and pay $3000 in compensation.

boxer boxing crimes maroochydore district court night club ocean street precinct
The Sunshine Coast Daily

