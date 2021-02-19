Boxing chaos as Tszyu fight faces cancellation

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos FEBRUARY, 15, 2021: Tim Tszyu and Dennis Hogan pose for a photo at Fox Sports Studios in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

The Tim Tszyu vs Dennis Hogan fight is in danger of being called off after a shock injury.

News Corp has learned Hogan has badly injured his nose - a source said it could be broken - and their world title eliminator to take place at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on March 31 is now in jeopardy.

When contacted, Hogan said he will have a medical test this afternoon to ascertain the damage before deciding on the next step.

"I have a little bit of a nose injury but that doesn't mean I'm unable to fight," Hogan said.

"I'll have an assessment from the medical team this afternoon."

The Tim Tszyu and Dennis Hogan fight could be on the brink of being called off.

With the date and venue having already been locked in after months of negotiations between the fighters' camps, it will be extremely difficult to postpone the fight.

Alternatively, finding another credible opponent at this late stage will be near impossible for promoter George Rose of No Limit, who was unaware of Hogan's injury when contacted by News Corp.

Tszyu and Hogan are set to face off at super-welterweight, with the winner in line for a shot against WBO super-welterweight champion Brian Castano.

The pair faced off for the first time on Monday, after it was confirmed they'd fight in Newcastle in a bout dubbed "The Steel City Showdown".

It was a tense encounter, and both men traded verbal barbs.

"He's one dimensional, no one could ever call me that," Hogan said.

"My angles and with my movement, I've got a great chin, I can land punches, I don't have a high knockout percentage but I can change up someone's plan in a fight with a hard punch in the head, body punches too.

"I know I will win this fight."

Tszyu countered: "I'm not letting it go the distance, that's for sure," Tszyu said.

"He can run all he wants, he can tip tap, but this isn't going the distance.

"The level I believe I'm at, I'm going to take these guys out. It shouldn't be a problem.

"Every time I've had the chance to prove myself, what have I done? Showed everyone what I truly am."

Cancellation of the bout would be disastrous for the title aspirations of Tszyu (17-0, 13KO), who is keen for a tough bout that will prepare him for a world title showdown.

Hogan (28-3-1, 7KO) is as tough as they come and clearly the best super-welterweight in Australia that Tszyu has not faced.

Originally published as Boxing chaos as Tszyu fight faces cancellation