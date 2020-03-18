Menu
Flowers at a crash site north of Babinda after the tragic deaths of Far North couple Lauren Quabba, 16, and Evan Fielder, 19. PICTURE: Joshua Davies
Flowers at a crash site north of Babinda after the tragic deaths of Far North couple Lauren Quabba, 16, and Evan Fielder, 19. PICTURE: Joshua Davies
Boy, 17, charged over fatal crash

by Sian Jeffries
18th Mar 2020 12:56 PM
A 17-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged over a fatal crash at Babinda last year that claimed the lives of two Far North teens.

Bellenden Ker student Lauren Quabba, 16, and her partner Evan Fielder, 19, from Wongaling Beach, died on October 30, 2019, when their Mazda 323 collided head-on with a white Toyota HiLux on the Bruce Hwy 1km north of Babinda.

Bellenden Ker teenager Lauren Quabba, 16 was killed in a crash at Babinda along with boyfriend Evan Fielder, 19. Picture: Facebook
Bellenden Ker teenager Lauren Quabba, 16 was killed in a crash at Babinda along with boyfriend Evan Fielder, 19. Picture: Facebook

Ms Quabba, a Year 12 student at Babinda State School and Mr Fielder, a Cassowary Coast tennis coach, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 17-year-old Townsville boy, was airlifted to Cairns hospital with serious injuries.

Police allege dangerous drugs and ammunition were found in his car after the crash.

 

Wongaling Beach man Evan Fielder, 19, was killed in a crash at Babinda along with girlfriend Lauren Quabba, 16. Picture: Facebook.
Wongaling Beach man Evan Fielder, 19, was killed in a crash at Babinda along with girlfriend Lauren Quabba, 16. Picture: Facebook.

Ongoing investigations by the Cairns Child Protection and Investigation Unit, have led to the boy being charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, possessing dangerous drugs and authority required to possess explosive.

He will appear in the Townsville Children's Court.

