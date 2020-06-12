Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Deputy Premier Steven Miles has urged Queenslanders to stay home from planned protests this weekend after a two-year-old boy was diagnosed with the disease.
Deputy Premier Steven Miles has urged Queenslanders to stay home from planned protests this weekend after a two-year-old boy was diagnosed with the disease.
Breaking

Two-year-old boy is the latest case of COVID-19

by Jesse Kuch
12th Jun 2020 12:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND has recorded one new case of COVID-19 overnight, with four active cases now across the state.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles confirmed a 2-year old boy has contacted coronavirus, but it's believed he had recently been travelling overseas.

There are a total of 1,064 total confirmed cases and 1,051 patients have recovered.

Six Queenslanders with COVID-10 have died.

The Deputy Premier urged people to maintain social distancing ahead of planned protest this weekend.

He said if people wanted to protest, there were other ways to do it.

Mr Miles would not say if he believed people should be fined.

Originally published as Boy, 2, the latest case of COVID-19 in Queensland

coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Students return to the dojo after months of lockdown

        premium_icon Students return to the dojo after months of lockdown

        Sport Students have returned to their much loved Kingaroy dojo for their first session in months.

        Dude, where’s my bike?

        premium_icon Dude, where’s my bike?

        News Kingaroy Police have two sets of wheels to claim, could one of these be yours?

        Everybody appearing in South Burnett courts today

        premium_icon Everybody appearing in South Burnett courts today

        News Here’s the full list of people appearing in Kingaroy and Murgon Magistrates court.

        Bunya Mountains has busy times ahead

        premium_icon Bunya Mountains has busy times ahead

        News Accommodation over the school holidays is all booked out as people embrace...