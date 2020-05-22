Menu
The boy sadly died in hospital. Picture: TNV
News

Boy, 5, dies after being hit by truck

by Jessica McSweeney and Campbell Gellie
22nd May 2020 9:03 PM
A boy has died after he was hit by a truck in a trucking yard south west of Sydney on Friday afternoon.

The five-year-old was hit in a trucking yard on Argyle St at Picton just after 5pm.

The boy was hit by a truck at around 5pm. Picture: TNV
The boy went into cardiac arrest after being hit by the truck, paramedics treated him in the trucking yard and then transported him to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition.

Paramedics handed the boy over to Liverpool Hospital where he died.

The family of the boy were with him at the hospital on Friday night.

The 38-year-old male driver of the truck was taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

Police have cordoned off the crime scene at the trucking yard and were investigating.

Originally published as Boy, 5, dies after being hit by truck in Picton

