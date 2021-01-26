Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An eight-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after falling 2.5m onto rocks at a Port Botany beach.
An eight-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after falling 2.5m onto rocks at a Port Botany beach.
News

Boy, 8, falls headfirst onto beach rocks

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
26th Jan 2021 2:19 PM

A child has been rushed to hospital after falling 2.5m headfirst from a break wall onto rocks at a beach in Port Botany.

Four road crews, including critical care paramedics, were dispatched to the scene at Yarra Bay beach about 11.40am on Tuesday.

The boy, 8, had fallen several metres from a break wall and landed on the rocks 2.5m below.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Giles Buchanan said bystanders helped look after the child until emergency services, including Police Rescue, arrived and safely extricated the boy.

He was treated for facial and head injuries before being taken to Sydney Children's Hospital Randwick in a stable condition.

"If you are out and about today enjoying the hot weather please take every safety precaution, it only takes seconds for accidents like this to happen," Inspector Buchanan said.

Originally published as Boy, 8, falls headfirst onto beach rocks

More Stories

child injured fall accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency beacon saves injured Burnett motorbike rider

        Premium Content Emergency beacon saves injured Burnett motorbike rider

        News Having the right equipment proved potentially lifesaving for a motorcycle rider, after he was seriously injured in the North Burnett.

        Speedway shares big plans after COVID quashed Aus Day event

        Premium Content Speedway shares big plans after COVID quashed Aus Day event

        Motor Sports South Burnett Speedway Club are back at the drawing board for 10th Anniversary of...

        The ‘split decision’ that cost man 18 days lost in the wild

        Premium Content The ‘split decision’ that cost man 18 days lost in the wild

        News Robert Weber shares just how he came to be at Kilkivan property

        WE DIDN’T LOSE HOPE: The moment politician found missing man

        Premium Content WE DIDN’T LOSE HOPE: The moment politician found missing man

        Community State MP Tony Perrett and wife Michele refused to stop searching for Robert Weber...