Rockhampton Hospital.
Boy airlifted to hospital after quad bike rollover

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
30th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
A RESCUE helicopter was called to airlift a young boy to hospital after he rolled his quad bike on a private property west of Marlborough this morning.

At 11.40am, paramedics were called to a private property in Mount Gardiner after reports of a quad bike rollover. A rescue helicopter was deployed to the property.

Paramedics treated a boy for head injuries, and he was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition via the rescue helicopter.

mount gardiner quad bike rollover queensland ambulance service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

