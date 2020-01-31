Boy seriously injured after falling from horse

The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter on the scene of the incident.

A BOY has been seriously injured after falling from a horse last night.

Toowoomba's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted the boy to hospital, after he was injured in a horse riding incident.

"The rescue chopper was called to a private property, in the South Burnett Region, just after 7pm," a LifeFlight spokeswoman said.

"It's believed the primary school-aged boy had been riding a horse, when it bucked him off.

"The boy's neck was reportedly caught in the reins, as he fell."

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics were first to the scene and treated the patient for minor neck and serious leg injuries.

"QAS paramedics organised local vehicles to shine their headlights on an area of paddock, to illuminate a landing pad for the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter," the spokeswoman said.

"The boy was flown to Toowoomba Hospital, in a stable condition.

"His mother travelled with the aeromedical team, as an escort."