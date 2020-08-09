Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Boy treated for electric shock at Bay sports ground

Carlie Walker
9th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CHILD has been taken to hospital after receiving an electric shock at a Hervey Bay sports ground.

The incident happened about 8.47am on Sunday at Norm McLean Oval in Raward Rd, Wondunna.

The boy received the electric shock after coming into contact with some water, according to a spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service.

He was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

Ergon Energy attended the scene to ensure public safety.

electric shock fcsport hervey bay paramedics
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside troubled job training courses

        Premium Content Inside troubled job training courses

        Politics With the State Government yet to crack down on training courses using job ads to lure in jobseekers, The Sunday Mail has tested the system.

        New 24-hour hotline supporting Indigenous men around Aus

        Premium Content New 24-hour hotline supporting Indigenous men around Aus

        News Out of the coronavirus pandemic a new 24-hour hotline has been created to support...

        BREAKING: Car stuck on Burnett bridge lifted to safety

        Premium Content BREAKING: Car stuck on Burnett bridge lifted to safety

        Breaking Emergency crews are currently on scene at a single vehicle crash in the Burnett.

        Man arrested after trying to buy coffin at Maryborough pub

        Premium Content Man arrested after trying to buy coffin at Maryborough pub

        Crime THE Heritage City man was arrested for swinging a fluoro light tube around while...