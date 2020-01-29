Menu
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
Boyne Island ‘treehouse’ hits the market

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Jan 2020 1:39 PM | Updated: 6:22 PM
A SECLUDED "treehouse" with Boyne River views from almost every room is on the market.

The custom designed pole home in Boyne Island is elevated on a 1277m2 block and features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and timber floors, ceilings, walls and stairs.

LJ Hooker sales executive Cheryl Kurtz described the property as a "treetop lifestyle".

"The property is very secluded due to the way its positioned on the hill," Ms Kurtz said.

"You have uninterrupted views of the river, which will never be built out."

Ms Kurtz said the property is not something that's usually on offer.

"There's nothing in town quite like it that I've seen".

She said it would suit green thumbs or those looking for a change in lifestyle.

The 24A Sayre Crescent property is listed for $349,000.

