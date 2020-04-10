Menu
Two young boys have led police on a high speed police chase across the Sunshine Coast today ending in Dicky Beach.
Crime

Boys smash up police cars in Sunshine Coast rampage

Amber Hooker
10th Apr 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 6:10 PM
TWO boys aged 12 and 14 with lengthy criminal records, one on bail, are understood to have smashed into a policeman and rammed vehicles in a high-speed car chase from the Sunshine Coast hinterland to the beach.

Police reportedly spotted a white stolen ute in Mooloolah Valley earlier today, but it sped off when officers attempted to intercept it.

A source has told the Daily Queensland Police officers and detectives deployed stingers when the stolen ute reached Kawana Way, but the vehicle drove over a ditch to avoid them.

The vehicle is then understood to have driven through a park where members of the public were forced to jump out of the way.

A policeman riding a motorbike is understood to have been hit by the ute. Police report he sustained a leg injury.

Once on Beerburrum St, Dicky Beach the stolen ute has reportedly rammed police cars before the wreckage became wedged between two vehicles.

The driver is understood to be a 12-year-old recidivist offender from Brisbane, and the passenger a Maroochydore boy who was on bail at the time of today's incident.

They are currently in the custody of the Child Protection and Investigation Unit.

dicky beach juvenile crimes mooloolah valley queensland police service sunshine coast police chase
