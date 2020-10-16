Brain tumour forces Coast woman to sell house, car

"I'm not fighting a battle with cancer, I'm just having another dance." Cooroy resident Faith Wild has had to sell her house and car to pay for her brain tumour therapies.

Coast resident Faith Wild is once again "dancing" with cancer after being diagnosed with a rare brain tumour earlier this year.

This comes after she proudly boasts being "breast cancer free" for the past nine years using only natural therapies.

"Doctors told me I would be a goner in 12 months if I didn't do what they said, which involved chemo, radiation and drugs," she said.

Despite her resilience and positivity, the second diagnosis has forced the Cooroy woman to leave her thriving dog training business Barkbusters and sell her beloved home and car.

With natural therapy costs of around $500 per week, Ms Wild had no alternative but to sell her "beautiful old Queenslander" on acreage and downsize.

"All my healers are absolutely worth what they charge, but it starts to build up," she said.

"I am going to go to somewhere a lot, lot smaller and try to get my life simplified in lots of ways."

Faith Wild in happier times with her greyhounds Molly (left) and Lolly at her Cooroy property. Picture: Geoff Potter.

Adding to the stress, Ms Wild's partner is not able to support her as much as he would like to as he has his own "dance" with emphysema.

"We looked at each other today as he is coughing and I'm drinking a herbal tea and I thought, 'we are a great couple aren't we'," she said.

Not one to easily ask for help, it took Ms Wild three months to work up the courage to put together a Go Fund Me page asking friends and strangers for financial assistance.

But after reaching close to $6000 of her $10,000 goal in less than two days, it seems there are plenty of big-hearted people out there only too happy to help.

"The love that I get is just unbelievable," she said.

"The way people are so generous, people that don't even know me, it's very humbling."

She may be on her own personal quest to once again be cancer-free, but the Cooroy woman offered some helpful advice to others who may be going through a similar journey.

"The first and most important thing is to get knowledgeable," Ms Wild said.

"Keep asking questions and don't stop until you get the right answer.

"You have to dedicate yourself, it is not a matter of just sitting back and munching on a few vegetables."

To assist Faith Wild to pay for treatments, moving costs and related expenses go to her Go Fund Me page here.