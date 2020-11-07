Menu
A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed in his neck, arms and torso after a brawl. Four older men have since been charged.
Brawl escalates into stabbing of teenager

by Erin Lyons
7th Nov 2020 8:44 AM

Four men have been charged after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times when a brawl escalated into a violent stabbing outside a Sydney train station.

Officers were called to Doonside Railway Station in the city's west just after 3pm Friday when they were told a group of men had been spotted fighting on the street.

But they had all fled the scene before police arrived.

A 14-year-old boy was treated at the scene before he was rushed to the Children's Hospital at Westmead with stab wounds to his neck, arms and abdomen.

He is in a stable condition.

Shortly after, police intercepted a car on Oakhill Crescent, Colebee, and arrested four men aged between 18 and 22.

They were taken to Blacktown Police Station where all four were charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray, and armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.

They were refused bail to appear in Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.

