BREAK INS: Kingaroy businesses and school

THIS past week the Kingaroy Police have had to deal with numerous break ins.

Lifeline break-in

BETWEEN December 28 and December 30, 2019, a charity shop on Kingaroy St in Kingaroy was broken into.

The Kingaroy Lifeline was broken into by unknown offenders who jimmied loose a rear door.

Police are still investigating and are currently unsure exactly how much property was stolen.

Pool break-in

THE Kingaroy pool was broken into at 9.40pm on December 30, 2019.

Police are still investigating and it is unknown whether any property was stolen.

School break-in

KINGAROY State School was broken into at 3.40pm on December 31, 2019.

Thirty windows were smashed with what appears to be items flung from a slingshot.

Unknown offenders broke into store rooms, the sports room and the tuck shop through the broken windows.

Investigations are still underway and it is still unknown what items were stolen from the premises.