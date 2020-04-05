Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Another Ruby Princess passenger dies, national toll now 35

by Sarah McPhee
5th Apr 2020 6:13 PM

Another passenger from the Ruby Princess cruise ship has died.

Queensland Health on Sunday night confirmed a 78-year-old man with underlying medical conditions died in The Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane's northwest.

"The man contracted the disease after recently returning from a cruise," the health department said.

"Queensland Health offers its sincere condolences to his family."

ABC reported the cruise was the Ruby Princess which docked in Sydney on March 18 before thousands of passengers disembarked.

At least 11 of the nation's 35 coronavirus deaths were people who travelled on the vessel.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia now stands at 5689.

There are 2580 cases in NSW, 1135 in Victoria, 907 in Queensland, 453 in Western Australia, 409 in South Australia, 96 in the Australian Capital Territory, 82 in Tasmania and 27 in the Northern Territory.

The national death toll stands at 35. Four of the five deaths reported on Sunday were people who travelled on the Ruby Princess.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus cruise ships editors picks ruby princess

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourism to take big loss as Easter season approaches

        premium_icon Tourism to take big loss as Easter season approaches

        Business As people stay home, businesses like The Bunyas are waiting until tourism can make a comeback. But there’s worse places to be in isolation right?

        WATCH: Witness sees crop duster crash into paddock

        premium_icon WATCH: Witness sees crop duster crash into paddock

        Breaking Emergency services were called to the rural property just after 6am.

        CORONAVIRUS: Couple in hotel lockdown hold grave concerns

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: Couple in hotel lockdown hold grave concerns

        News ‘Someone was having a major meltdown … followed by security telling him that he was...

        Burnett tracks still open, despite park closures

        premium_icon Burnett tracks still open, despite park closures

        News A number of national parks are still open for locals to exercise after national...