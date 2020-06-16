Menu
Police are currently responding to reports of an armed man inside a Rocky CBD business.
BREAKING: Armed man barricades himself inside Rocky business

Kaitlyn Smith
16th Jun 2020 11:51 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
POLICE have descended on a Rockhampton CBD's business after reports a man armed with a knife and razors has been intimidating staff in the building.

It is understood the man entered the building next to Australia Post on East St around 11.30am acting erratically and punching walls.

The suspect has been described as "quite unstable and very unpredictable."

It is believed the man has barricaded himself inside a bathroom on the building's second-level.

Police are working to ensure the building's safety for staff members inside.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

More to come.

