Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Locals sighted a chopper sweeping Double Island Point last night and again this morning. FILE PHOTO Picture: Peter Ristevski
Locals sighted a chopper sweeping Double Island Point last night and again this morning. FILE PHOTO Picture: Peter Ristevski
News

BREAKING: Body found at Double Island Point

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
11th Oct 2020 11:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed a man has been found dead at Double Island Point this morning.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said a body was located at the popular tourist spot at about 10am following extensive searches of the water that began last night.

The spokesman said a helicopter had been tasked to the area at about 10pm last night in response to concerns for a man in the area, but had found nothing.

The search resumed this morning and a body was found, the spokesman said.

Police are investigating an incident and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

editors picks emergency services gympie news gympie region queensland police service rescue chopper
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Linville loo promise to boost rail trail facilities

        Premium Content Linville loo promise to boost rail trail facilities

        Politics MORE toilets, warm showers and changing facilities could be on the cards for this outback loo.

        Fire crews remain on scene at two fires in the Burnett

        Premium Content Fire crews remain on scene at two fires in the Burnett

        Rural Fire crews remain on scene following a large vegetation fire that flared near...

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Smarter Shopping Coles offers freebies to customers after IT glitch shuts stores

        CAUGHT: 13 South Burnett fraudsters or thieves named

        Premium Content CAUGHT: 13 South Burnett fraudsters or thieves named

        News CREDIT card fraud, fake names, a church burglary; here’s list of the region’s...