BREAKING: Bomb threats close bank branches in Burnett

BANK CLOSURE: Bomb threats have led a major bank to close its branches in the Burnett region and nationwide.

BOMB threats have led to a number of bank branches being closed in the Burnett region today.

National Australian Bank confirmed in a statement a “security threat” had led to the need to shut its entire branch network.

This includes the branches at Kingaroy, Murgon, Mundubbera, Biggenden and Gayndah.

“Unfortunately we have had to close our branches temporarily due to a physical security threat,” an NAB spokesman said.

“This includes commercial offices where they are co-located with branches. Where our ATMs are located onsite at a branch we are also taking them offline.

“As always the safety and security of our customers and colleagues is our priority.

“We are working closely with police and will provide an update as soon as we can.”

Queensland Police confirmed to News.com.au that a number of NAB branches in the state had reported bomb threats.

It is understood the threats have been made to individual branches and also to NAB’s social media sites.