Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BANK CLOSURE: Bomb threats have led a major bank to close its branches in the Burnett region and nationwide.
BANK CLOSURE: Bomb threats have led a major bank to close its branches in the Burnett region and nationwide.
Breaking

BREAKING: Bomb threats close bank branches in Burnett

Dominic Elsome
18th Nov 2020 1:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BOMB threats have led to a number of bank branches being closed in the Burnett region today.

National Australian Bank confirmed in a statement a “security threat” had led to the need to shut its entire branch network.

This includes the branches at Kingaroy, Murgon, Mundubbera, Biggenden and Gayndah.

“Unfortunately we have had to close our branches temporarily due to a physical security threat,” an NAB spokesman said.

“This includes commercial offices where they are co-located with branches. Where our ATMs are located onsite at a branch we are also taking them offline.

“As always the safety and security of our customers and colleagues is our priority.

“We are working closely with police and will provide an update as soon as we can.”

Queensland Police confirmed to  News.com.au that a number of NAB branches in the state had reported bomb threats.

It is understood the threats have been made to individual branches and also to NAB’s social media sites.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Serial Burnett sex pest to spend Christmas behind bars

        Premium Content Serial Burnett sex pest to spend Christmas behind bars

        Crime A 54-YEAR-OLD Burnett man, who has spent years on probation for similar offences, is behind bars after masturbating in view of an elderly resident. FULL DETAILS

        Convicted rapist faces court after failing to report to cops

        Premium Content Convicted rapist faces court after failing to report to cops

        Crime Burnett man convicted of rape and sexually groping a 12-year-old

        QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        Premium Content QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        News Key factor influencing NSW, VIC border reopening

        Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy on November 18