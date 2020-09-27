Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

BREAKING: One person dead in four-vehicle crash on Bay road

Carlie Walker
by
27th Sep 2020 7:46 PM | Updated: 8:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A four-vehicle crash involving a truck at Susan River has claimed the life of one person on Sunday night.

Three cars were caught up in the crash, with the car that collided head-on with the truck resulting in the fatality.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said a man in his 20s was uninjured in another vehicle, while a family travelling in the third vehicle was also uninjured.

More to come.

UPDATE: One person is believed to be dead after a crash at Susan River.

The driver of a car collided with a truck head-on according to a spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The driver died at the scene.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and use Churchill Mine Rd to travel to Hervey Bay.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash at Susan River.

It is understood a car and truck collided on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd near Noble Rd. 

Injuries are unknown at this time.

The crash happened about 7.25pm.

editors picks fccrash fcpolice susan river
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man killed in tragedy on Burnett Highway, three children in serious condition

        Premium Content Man killed in tragedy on Burnett Highway, three children in...

        News A MAN has tragically died and three young children are in a serious condition following a horror crash on the Burnett Highway this afternoon.

        Man critically injured in horror crash, three children in car

        Premium Content Man critically injured in horror crash, three children in...

        News EMERGENCY services are on scene following a horror crash, involving one adult, two...

        Man crushed in horrifying boat trailer accident, airlifted to hospital

        Premium Content Man crushed in horrifying boat trailer accident, airlifted to...

        News THE South Burnett man was airlifted to hospital with serious full-body injuries...

        Single-vehicle crash sends three to hospital

        Premium Content Single-vehicle crash sends three to hospital

        News PARAMEDICS treated four patients, transporting three to hospital, following a...