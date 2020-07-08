Menu
Senior Sergeant Russell Reynolds speaking at the scene
Witness 'saw headlights disappear' moments before fatal

Ali Kuchel
SAMTUI SELAVE
Ebony Graveur
by , and
8th Jul 2020 7:07 AM | Updated: 8:53 AM
UPDATE, 9.30AM: POLICE have confirmed a 32-year-old man from Toowoomba has died in a single-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway, Glenore Grove.

The crash, which occurred this morning at 4.47am, happened when a BMW the victim was driving left the road and hit a tree.

Gatton Police Station Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said emergency services had been called to the crash between Forest Hill Fernvale Road and Leschke Road.

Officers from his station as well as those from the Laidley Police Station and the Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit were on scene.

Snr Sgt Browne said the man had been pronounced dead at the scene.

"The car left the road and hit and tree and the driver was thrown from the vehicle," Snr Sgt Browne said.

Police are speaking to a witness who was driving with the man in a separate car at the time.

UPDATE 8AM: Police are speaking to a witness after a man died when his vehicle lost control on the Warrego Highway early this morning, crashing into a road sign and a tree.

Two vehicles were travelling together when it is believed the second vehicle has left the highway, lost control and crashed.

Police say the driver of the lead vehicle turned around and came back when he saw the headlights of the following car disappear into the darkness.

Emergency services were called to the Warrego Hwy at Glenore Grove about 4.40am, where they found the single occupant of the vehicle dead at the scene.

Senior Sergeant Russell Reynolds said the man hit a corner at speed before losing control of the vehicle.

"He has hit the corner at speed and run off the road, at this stage we don't know why, but he has lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree, also taking out a major road sign," Snr Sgt Reynolds said.

"There were no passengers in the vehicle, but we do have one witness we are speaking to at the moment.

A person has died on the Warrego Highway near Glenore Grove. July 8, 2020. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
A person has died on the Warrego Highway near Glenore Grove. July 8, 2020. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL Ali Kuchel

"He is an acquaintance of the deceased man who was in the car in front, who has turned around and come back when he noticed the headlights behind him have disappeared.

"Inquiries are continuing and we are likely to be here most of the morning."

The Toowoomba district Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Police deployed labrador search dogs at the scene.

EARLIER: A man has died in a serious traffic crash that is causing major delays on the Warrego Highway at Glenore Grove this morning.

Emergency services were called to Glenore Grove early this morning following reports of a single vehicle crash.

The driver was reported dead at the scene. Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible. 

More to come. 

