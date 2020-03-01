Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Leigh Mellon
News

Noosa aged care resident drives through front window

Matt Collins
1st Mar 2020 10:09 AM | Updated: 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: POLICE were called after a driver went through their front window at an aged care resort in Noosaville.

QPS spokeswoman confirmed the incident, which occurred at the Noosa Waters Retirement Estate on Lake Weyba Dve, Noosaville, was caused by a female driver who lived in the complex.

A male was assessed by paramedics at the scene and was not transported to hospital.

 

 

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are on the scene after a car crashed into a house in Noosaville this morning.

A QAS spokeswoman confirmed a crew arrived at the Lake Weyba Dve residence at 9.32am on Sunday, March 1.

Paramedics were assessing one male, reported to be an elderly driver.

More Stories

Show More
car crash editors picks lake weybe drive qas
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME SCENE: Early morning fire engulfs Kingaroy home

        premium_icon CRIME SCENE: Early morning fire engulfs Kingaroy home

        News Early morning Kingaroy house fire declared a crime scene.

        Irvine’s quietly confident heading into finals

        premium_icon Irvine’s quietly confident heading into finals

        Cricket After a rapid rise to women’s cricket’s top level Renee Irvine decided professional...

        Drunk teenager punches his mother in the face over $10

        premium_icon Drunk teenager punches his mother in the face over $10

        Crime ‘I hope you are ashamed of punching your mother,’ magistrate says.

        Sisters leading the way for young women

        premium_icon Sisters leading the way for young women

        Sport The Grundy sisters are leading the way for young women in the South Burnett as they...