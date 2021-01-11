Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Car crashes into multiple bicycles on Gold Coast

by Jacob Miley
11th Jan 2021 8:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into "multiple" bicycles on the Gold Coast.

Emergency services were called to Gold Coast Highway at Burleigh Heads at 7.00am, where up to five bicycles were involved in the collision.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman suffered a hand injury, and another patient, whose age and gender were not known, suffered a graze.

The pair was taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition.

 

 

Originally published as BREAKING: Car crashes into multiple bicycles on Gold Coast

More Stories

bicycles crash car gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Moment of truth for 2m Queenslanders

        Moment of truth for 2m Queenslanders

        News More than 2 million Queenslanders will shortly find out if their three-day lockdown is going to end, or if they will have to endure more time in isolation.

        • 11th Jan 2021 8:53 AM
        Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Premium Content Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Health Lockdown could continue despite zero cases being recorded

        Burnett man offers elderly women cash for sexual favours

        Premium Content Burnett man offers elderly women cash for sexual favours

        Crime ‘Suck my c--k’: A South Burnett sex pest offered up cash to two older ladies for...

        Burnett locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must isolate

        Burnett locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must isolate

        Health Think it’s business as usual in the Burnett with Brisbane in a three-day lockdown?...